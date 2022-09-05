Letter: Where in the world is Gov. Youngkin?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I find it quite disturbing that our newly elected governor apparently feels that he has everything in Virginia — our state, his state — under very good control without him.

With that being the status of our commonwealth, and with little for him to do, he is spending his many spare hours traveling to other states campaigning for Republicans facing elections. Is this why we elected him to go to many other states for any reason? I guess we don't have to be concerned with his side trips since our state, his state, doesn't really need him.

I am sure that our governor is provided with some kind of protection like security, guards, etc. I rather imagine those protectors travel with him daily ... wherever he may happen to be. I suspect there are considerable costs associated with his travels ... transportation, accommodations, security protection, etc.

What else is there to say? One wonders.

June Hoye.