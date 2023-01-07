 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Where is the outcry over gun violence?

A1 Extra! RTD photographer Shaban reviews moments he captured in 2022 | A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury

Where is the outcry over gun violence?

That Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained an injury while playing football is unfortunate, though similar and worse injuries certainly must occur daily in the United States. Nearly every media outlet obsessively covered the event, yet in Richmond, across Virginia and throughout the U.S. killings by means of a handgun go scarcely commented on. At most, the mourning of the victim’s loved ones is referenced.

Where is media’s vehement outcry against the proliferation of guns, legal and illegal? If the NFL had the courage to take a stand against handguns, registered and unregistered, then perhaps sports-obsessed Americans would rally to the cause and demand action by state and national legislators.

Charles Green.

Farmville.

0 Comments

