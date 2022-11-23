Letter: Whitewashing history standards is shameful

Wesley Hedgepeth’s column [“Revised history and social science SOLs raise serious concerns,” Nov. 17] attacking the Virginia Board of Education and maybe Gov. Glenn Younkin was spot on. He pointed out that the Standards of Learning released on Nov. 11 were an affront to what Virginia teachers stand for and have stood for all their lives.

To tell our teachers of history and social studies that they cannot teach about the Chinese Exclusion Act or Juneteenth is like not telling our students that there once were signs on water fountains that read, “White” and “Colored.” Gov. Youngkin, please step up to the plate and let our teachers do their jobs, and give respect to our students to see our past flaws as a nation that were corrected.