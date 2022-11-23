 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: Whitewashing history standards is shameful

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Whitewashing history standards is shameful

Wesley Hedgepeth’s column [“Revised history and social science SOLs raise serious concerns,” Nov. 17] attacking the Virginia Board of Education and maybe Gov. Glenn Younkin was spot on. He pointed out that the Standards of Learning released on Nov. 11 were an affront to what Virginia teachers stand for and have stood for all their lives.

To tell our teachers of history and social studies that they cannot teach about the Chinese Exclusion Act or Juneteenth is like not telling our students that there once were signs on water fountains that read, “White” and “Colored.” Gov. Youngkin, please step up to the plate and let our teachers do their jobs, and give respect to our students to see our past flaws as a nation that were corrected.

People are also reading…

Oliver Hedgepeth.

North Chesterfield.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News