Letter: 'Who developed the proposed policies about transgender students?'

A question of sources

Who developed the proposed policies about transgender students?

When the Virginia Department of Education released its "Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Youth in Schools" last year, the first detail I noticed were two pages of acknowledgements that appeared before the introduction. The list included names and affiliations of everyone who contributed to its development.

Along with nine VDOE staff, two students provided input, as did individuals affiliated with the Virginia PTA, Virginia School Board Association, Virginia Association of School Nurses, Virginia Association of School Social Workers, Virginia Counseling Association, Virginia Association of School Superintendents, Virginia Association for Elementary Principals, Virginia Academy of School Psychologists, three universities, and four LGBTQ support organizations.

Public school affiliations reflected a blend of urban, suburban, and rural districts from different regions: Alexandria City, Arlington County, Carroll County, Dinwiddie, Fairfax, Hanover, Henrico, Montgomery, Portsmouth, Richmond, and Stafford County.

The list did not indicate how many of those consulted were parents, but likely many are. One might argue about who else should have been at the table, but there was no question about who was.

Those who contributed to the proposed replacement policies (public comment closes Wednesday) appear to prefer anonymity. The public is told only that the document is “the result of consultation with educational leaders within the Department and stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth, […] most importantly, parents of children in our schools” (page 5). Students are not mentioned, nor are fields of expertise. Not even VDOE staff are named.

When evaluating a source, students are taught, along with other strategies, to consider the author’s expertise and affiliations. I hope that when the revised edition of this document is released, its authors - both within and beyond “the department” — will come out from behind the curtain.

Wendy DeGroat.