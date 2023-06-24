Who should decide what young people read?

There is a saying that history tends to repeat itself. This is certainly true with what is going on regarding book challenges. As a 70-year-old, I have seen, read and experienced so much.

I recall when the musical “Hair” was banned in Boston. Boston was once founded on Puritan values. How many recall the blacklisting of many during the days of McCarthyism? As a high school junior, I recall not being able to check out a book from my public library because I would need my parents’ permission to check it out.

Challenging books continues. The American Library Association publishes a list of challenged books and the list continues to grow. The “Diary of Anne Frank” continues to be on that list along with other classics. All Henrico Reads had the author Jamie Ford speak to the public in March. When asked about the challenges to books today, he mentioned his bestseller “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” which in years back was challenged in Arizona but for different reasons than it is now.

So it comes down to who are we going to trust to select what is being read, and who can read which books? In this day of the internet and e-readers, I wonder how many of our youth will have the advanced reading skills necessary to be able to reason and communicate. I was thrilled when the Harry Potter series was published to see young people pick up books and read. We as a country need to continue to think and discuss who shall determine what is read. With what is printed in the daily news, perhaps we should keep people and youth from reading the daily papers.

Louise Werner.

Henrico.