12-28-1975 (cutline): Local vegetables are beginning to come in a serious way. The 17th Street market stalls are filling up.

07-09-1981 (cutline): Country delicacies of all sorts, from cantaloupes to green beans, are on sale at the 17th Street Market in Richmond.

08-01-1986 (cutline): The hoedown celebrating the reopening of the Farmers' Market at 17th and Main streets gets under way at noon Saturday with arts, crafts, music by six bands--and farmers, of course.

06-25-1986 (cutline): One of two antique terra cotta bulls' heads is prepared for mounting by Ron Kingery yesterday at the 17th Street Market. The heads, originally in place at a public market at Sixth and Marshall streets, were discovered in the Richmond Surplus Property warehouse. They have been restored by the virginia Commonwealth University art history professor Laurence Pace and a student, Linda Blackwell.

06-21-1969 (cutline): Summer's arrival at 9:55 a.m. today found Elmore Tucker and Arthur Hermann at the 17th Street Market, displaying produce from Hermann's farm at Quinton, New Kent County.

From the Archives: 17th Street Market

The 17th Street Market on the corner on Main and 17th Streets has a long history in Richmond. The site had been a public gathering place since the 1700s and due to its closeness to the James River and Main Street, which was the connection between Richmond and Williamsburg; it was an ideal place for commerce.

In 1779, the Virginia General Assembly officially declared the site as a “public market.” Decades later, in the 1850s, a larger market building was constructed. The First Market House was constructed during the Civil War in 1856 and originally served as a gathering place for soldiers on both sides of the war—first Confederates, and later Union troops.

Further renovations came in the mid twentieth century. The First Market building was razed in 1961, and the market was reconstructed as an open air space for vendors, as many of us know it today.