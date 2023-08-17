Who should get the bill for special sessions?
It is sad to see the divisive politics of Washington have trickled down to the Virginia General Assembly. The inability to arrive at budget for the state is unconscionable. This is our legislators' basic job.
In the past, after all the gnashing of teeth and sound bites about how the opposing party was killing Virginians, the parties would quietly come to a compromise that usually benefited Virginia. In today’s political environment, our elected leaders apparently believe party ideology is more important than the needs of the commonwealth. Just like Washington, parties and power are more important than Virginia citizens.
I have a solution. One, If the the General Assembly must come back in special session to complete their jobs, there will be no pay or per diem. Let them do it on their own dime. They've been paid already and did not do it. Two, If at the end of the session the state’s work has not been completed and a special session is required, then no delegate or senator is eligible to run for reelection. I think these two provisions would help focus them on the state's business.
People are also reading…
- Farmville singer Oliver Anthony goes viral with ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’
- Savoring tradition: The history behind Richmond's famous signature sandwich
- Opinion: VCU, the real estate juggernaut, needs to reconsider its mission
- Lease dispute leaves Good Shepherd Episcopal School in Forest Hill looking for new home
- Goochland School Board member sues colleagues
- Here is how admission to Virginia's best colleges is being transformed
- Authorities looking for inmate who escaped from hospital in Henrico
- 'Heartbroken': Veteran Chesterfield fire captain dies in crash near West Point
- Hanover School Board directs employees to start reviewing books for removal
- Williams: Here's what we should learn from the Montgomery riverfront brawl
- FBI's memo on Catholics was not just a 'Richmond product,' congressman says
- Opioid epidemic overwhelming Virginia's foster care system with children of addicts
- Former Matoaca star Keyshawn Burgos growing up for Virginia Tech
- Ex-Henrico County Parks Director Patrick Nalley charged with underage solicitation
- Column: Youngkin's 'Parents Matter' town halls are a political stunt. Don't buy it
David Neel.
Manakin-Sabot.
From the Archives: 17th Street Market
The 17th Street Market on the corner on Main and 17th Streets has a long history in Richmond. The site had been a public gathering place since the 1700s and due to its closeness to the James River and Main Street, which was the connection between Richmond and Williamsburg; it was an ideal place for commerce.
In 1779, the Virginia General Assembly officially declared the site as a “public market.” Decades later, in the 1850s, a larger market building was constructed. The First Market House was constructed during the Civil War in 1856 and originally served as a gathering place for soldiers on both sides of the war—first Confederates, and later Union troops.
Further renovations came in the mid twentieth century. The First Market building was razed in 1961, and the market was reconstructed as an open air space for vendors, as many of us know it today.
Tags
- Savings Account
- Headline
- Politics
- Trade
- The Economy
- Legislation
- Finance
- Tourism
- Chemistry
- Industry
- Social Science
- Motor Vehicles
- Transportation
- Meteorology
- Physics
- Roads And Traffic
- Electricity
- Law
- Weapons
- Sociology
- Literature
- Medicine
- Oncology
- Physiology
- Non-criminal Law
- Christianity
- Education
- Job Market
- Anatomy
- School Systems
- Advertising
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Linguistics
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- Construction Industry
- Hospitals
- Ballet
- Armed Forces
- Entertainment
- Music
- University
- Institutions
- Banking
- Sports
- Welfare
- Marine Biology
- Food
- Hydrography
- Revenue Services
- History
- Sculpture
- Ecology
- Postal Service
- Tv Broadcasting
- City Planning
- Police
- Technology
- Computer Science
- Energy
- Business
- Security And Public Safety
- Ethnology
- Agriculture
- Organic Chemistry
- Biology
- Administrative Law
- Psychology
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Telecommunications
- Media And Communication
- Video Games
- Film Industry
- Baseball
- Zoology
- Insurance Industry
- Theatre
- Art
- Furniture
- Games And Toys
- Architecture
- Ethics
- Restaurant Industry
- Psychiatry
- Public Administration
- Geography
- Basketball
- Religion
- Electrotechnics
- Telephony
- Libraries
- Bureaucratic Terminology
- Gambling
- Sexology
- Cycling
- Geology
- Genealogy
- Diplomacy
- Powertrain Design And Engineering
- Health Care
- Social Services
- Grammar And Syntax
- Ornithology
- Fishing
- Ichthyology