 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why are conservatives so afraid of the women and the ERA?

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Why are conservatives so afraid of the women and the ERA?

In response to George Will’s column [“Bell-bottomed zombie ERA staggers on,” Nov. 13] denigrating the Equal Rights Amendment and its advocates, he should acknowledge two things:

One, we have a Supreme Court Justice who expects us to ignore the fact that his wife is part of the mob that tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

Two, we have a Supreme Court that overturned 50 years of Constitutional rights after they swore before the Senate Judiciary Committee it was “settled law.”

However, George Will wants to uphold a deadline, preventing equal rights from being enshrined in the Constitution?!

People are also reading…

Why is it that conservatives are either afraid of or so condescending toward women?

Bonnie Reid.

Midlothian.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News