Letter: Why are conservatives so afraid of the women and the ERA?

Why are conservatives so afraid of the women and the ERA?

In response to George Will’s column [“Bell-bottomed zombie ERA staggers on,” Nov. 13] denigrating the Equal Rights Amendment and its advocates, he should acknowledge two things:

One, we have a Supreme Court Justice who expects us to ignore the fact that his wife is part of the mob that tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

Two, we have a Supreme Court that overturned 50 years of Constitutional rights after they swore before the Senate Judiciary Committee it was “settled law.”

However, George Will wants to uphold a deadline, preventing equal rights from being enshrined in the Constitution?!

Why is it that conservatives are either afraid of or so condescending toward women?

Bonnie Reid.