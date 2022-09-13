Letter: Why celebrate Constitution Day?

Why celebrate Constitution Day?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, the day marking the beginning of a democratic republic, an experiment which placed the government in the hands of the people and outlined the individual liberties guaranteed to its citizens. The signing of this document commemorated the end of a struggle for freedom from overseas tyranny. Yet the struggle for political equality has been the storyline of our history. It required amending the Constitution numerous times, to ban slavery, allow women and 18-year-olds the right to vote, ensure direct election of Senators or ban the poll tax which impeded access to the ballot.

In these challenging times, our very form of government is being threatened. One of the most destructive is the untethered influence of concentrated money in our elections. Wealthy donors and elites use their power to divide and distract us, keeping our best and brightest from running for office, while they push for policies to help themselves. Enabled by the 2010 Supreme Court ruling of Citizens United, our right to equal representation is being overshadowed by the role of corporations, wealthy donors, and special interests who, while not representing voters, are free to spend without limits.

Yet there is a solution. No matter where we’re from or what we look like, most of us believe that America was founded on freedom and has thrived through innovation and competition. We can come together – across party lines – to pass the For Our Freedom Amendment and shape the future we want through invention and innovation, where everyone’s voice is heard. Our elected officials need to restore people’s trust in government. It is only by regaining the voters’ influence over the laws under which we live that voter feel confident that we have a government that is “For, and by the people”.

Nancy Morgan.