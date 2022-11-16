Letter: Why does George Will scorn equal rights for women?

Why does George Will scorn equal rights for women?

What caused George Will to write such a scornful article about the Equal Rights Amendment [“Bell bottomed zombie ERA staggers on,” Nov. 13]? What is it about those 24 words – "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex" – that so inflames his ire?

We all know what happened. Phyllis Schlafly and Ronald Reagan found it convenient to demonize the feminist movement in order to win an election. Inflamed arguments were made about women in the military, women in the workplace and family values, and the right to abortion. You may have noticed how women feel about having their right to bodily autonomy taken away. In 1972, I was 22 and the "useful cadaver" I attended was UCLA’s School of Medicine, where I was one of the 17% of women in our class. Now medical schools are at gender parity, women serve in the military and participation in the labor force peaked in 1999 at 60%.

Those of us who have spent our entire lives working for equality under the law agree with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that there is legal folderol going on. Without a constitutional amendment we do not have "the highest level of scrutiny" applied to cases of sex and gender discrimination. As women continue to attest, things are not equal. Perhaps we will have to start over with a clean amendment and a new state ratification process. I dare state legislatures to vote against it this time. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

Susan Miller.