Letter: Why don't the universities have any skin in the game?

Why don't the universities have any skin in the game?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Much has been spoken about student loan forgiveness and cost of tuition as of late.

A question that that has yet to be asked is why don't the universities have any skin in the game? Student applies for loan, is approved, university is paid in full immediately. The money does not go to the student. Money is paid directly to the university.

Let's say student defaults on said loan. All of the liability for the default falls on the taxpayer. The university assumes zero liability for the default.

John C. Thornton.