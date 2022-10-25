Letter: Why focus on college debt, anyway?

Why focus on college debt, anyway?

There are so many things wrong with the Biden plan to forgive college student debt — it is unjust to those who struggled to pay what they owed, and to those who never went to college; it benefits the better off and punishes the less well off; it creates a moral hazard by setting a precedent which encourages future borrowers to expect their debts will also be forgiven; the president doesn’t have the authority.

Why focus on college debt, anyway? It would be just as reasonable to forgive the debt of a farmer who took out a $150,000 loan to buy a tractor and improve his productivity.

But perhaps the worst part of the plan is that it does nothing at all tp pressure colleges and universities to lower costs for future students.

For 43 years I was a professor at a good university, and year after year I watched as tuition rose more than the Consumer Price Index showed — sometimes by much more. I thought, “They can’t keep this up.” But they did. I finally understand how the game was played.

Naïve young students, believing promises that a college degree would guarantee them a good income, borrowed money, first from banks, and then from the government. Colleges realized that they were living in a magical kingdom. They could set rates at any level they chose, and students would borrow the money to pay them. They got rich on the backs of their students.

This university-government combine is deeply corrupt, and the result is that student debt now stands at $1.75 trillion. Forgiving a large part of that will do nothing to force economies on colleges and universities. But that’s what needs to happen. The current system needs to be radically reformed.

Norman Melchert.