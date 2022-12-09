Letter: Will FBI investigate local restaurant for discrimination?

Will FBI investigate local restaurant for discrimination?

I am writing you because of the troubling incident involving the restaurant Metzger Bar and Butchery, which recently canceled a reservation made by the nonprofit Family Foundation.

I believe this is an example of blatant discrimination and is against the law.

The only reason this group was turned away is because they adhere to a faith that has certain beliefs about marriage and abortion that aren’t popular with some people. Will the civil rights division of the FBI prosecute this blatant discrimination? If this was a case of discrimination based on race, the entire country would be outraged and you could bet that the power of the federal government would come down hard on it. And rightfully so. What’s different here?

If this was a group of Muslims turned away because of their views on homosexuality, would more people be outraged? Why don’t some religious groups get the same level of support and protection that we afford other groups?

So this unfortunate incident begs the question: Do we want equality under the law or do we want to play favorites?

Marshall Jewett.

Beaverdam.