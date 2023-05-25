Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Williams misunderstands firearms community

In Sunday’s column, “Response to firearm flap shows gun-rights hypocrisy,” Michael Paul Williams says the firearm community and particularly the NRA are hypocritical and inconsistent because they are not holding rallies of protest on behalf of Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant, who was suspended by the NBA for actions he took with firearms.

This simply shows Mr. Williams’ lack of understanding of the firearm community’s and the NRA’s position of safe and responsible firearm ownership, whether that ownership is for collecting, target shooting, hunting or self-defense.

Mr. Morant’s actions as described by Mr. Williams were neither safe nor responsible, and were possibly illegal. While Mr. Morant might have been legally eligible to carry a firearm, flashing or waving a firearm in public is not carrying and is often illegal. Mr. Morant’s unsafe and irresponsible actions involving firearms and similar actions by a very small percentage of gun possessors (I can’t call them firearm owners) give all firearm owners a bad image. For this reason, unsafe and irresponsible gun possessors will have little support from responsible firearm owners.

Travis Wood.