Letter: With climate warming, RGGI is critical to Va.’s future

Sean Sublette’s Nov. 5 article, “What the 2022 climate change conference means for Virginia,” is an excellent summary of how the United Nations Climate Conference works and the current state of the international climate crisis. It’s sobering to read that average temperatures will continue to rise no matter what we do. Our actions now can set a lower ceiling on that rise, but we must also protect people from the harms that are now inevitable. As the article mentions, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) provides funding for flood protection and energy efficiency. It also compels power plants to continuously lower greenhouse gas emissions. In effect, RGGI attacks climate change on both fronts; it lowers emissions that cause warming and it helps people and communities adapt to current and future consequences of warming. Let’s hope that Gov. Glenn Youngkin knows a win-win situation when he sees it.