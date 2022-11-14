Letter: ‘Wokeness’ applies to past injustices, too

If “wokeness” is defined as an “awareness of injustice in society,” it is apparent that the concept (without the name) extends far deeper in our history than some want to acknowledge. Was the fight for women’s right to vote not “woke”? How about the fight for civil rights? Or basic civil rights for women? Perhaps the “Me too” movement? These and many others represent at the very least attempts to address past injustices. That being the case, I will ask those among us who deride wokeness: did you also condemn these past efforts? If not, why not? If so, can it be assumed you do not acknowledge those injustices? If that is the case, I’m afraid you are doomed to endure much more of what you ridicule as “wokeness” as our country continues to right past wrongs.