 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: ‘Wokeness’ applies to past injustices, too

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

‘Wokeness’ applies to past injustices, too

A couple of months ago, my letter to the editor, “What does 'woke' really mean?" was published in this space. The response was as expected. Condemnation by some; commendation by others. The experience was beneficial to me in that it stimulated additional thought and research.

If “wokeness” is defined as an “awareness of injustice in society,” it is apparent that the concept (without the name) extends far deeper in our history than some want to acknowledge. Was the fight for women’s right to vote not “woke”? How about the fight for civil rights? Or basic civil rights for women? Perhaps the “Me too” movement? These and many others represent at the very least attempts to address past injustices. That being the case, I will ask those among us who deride wokeness: did you also condemn these past efforts? If not, why not? If so, can it be assumed you do not acknowledge those injustices? If that is the case, I’m afraid you are doomed to endure much more of what you ridicule as “wokeness” as our country continues to right past wrongs.

People are also reading…

Tom Lawrence.

Glen Allen.