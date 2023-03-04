It was not the root cause, but it helped.
Won’t be going ‘cashless’ downtown
I never agree with Michael Paul Williams. But after reading “Cashless Richmond ballpark a homerun or an error?” March 1, I did. Maybe not for the same reasons, but I do not appreciate the cashless trend Richmond is taking. Slowly but surely I am being squeezed out of parking downtown. If my cash is not good enough for the city, then I will no longer patronize anything within the city limits.
From the Archives: Rainy days in and around Richmond
Rain
07-28-1969: Streets of downtown Richmond flooded after heavy rain. Car passes through intersection of 4th and Franklin Steets.
Don Long
Rain
02-09-1957: Women clad in rain gear while shopping in downtown Richmond.
Staff photo
Rain
02-26-1961: Richmonders run through downpour in downtown Richmond.
Staff photo
Rain
10-19-1968: Tobacco Festival festivities continue in the rain.
Bill Lane
Rain
05-20-1954 (cutline): Uniform of the Day--Umbrellas with raincoats. A Richmonder en route to work through morning drizzle.
Staff photo
Rain
09-05-1958 (cutline): Rain Clouds Welcomed--A Chesterfield County farmer grateful welcomes the sight of the first rain clouds over the area in weeks. Despite the clouds, rain failed to fall yesterday in the county, but the weatherman forecast showers or scattered thundershowers for the area today. No rain hast fallen in Richmond since August 14.
Staff photo
Rain
09-21-1970: Cars and bikes travel through downtown Richmond near 4th and Grace Streets on a rainy evening.
Sterling A. Clarke
Rain
02-09-1970 (cutline): Line of umbrella-carrying women wait for bus on Broad Street during today's rain.
Don Pennell
Rain
07-06-1972 (cutline): Bus riders had to brave elements at Eighth and Grace Sts.
Bill Lane
Rain
05-21-1972 (cutline): Small foreign car splashes its way through deep water near Lewis Road Apartments. Heavy rains yesterday caused flash flooding and closed roads in the Richmond area.
Bob Brown
Rain
08-18-1977: Rain
Staff photo
Rain
08-20-1970 (cutline): Water, Water Everywhere The bumper level of swirling water made the going difficult for this pickup truck on German School Road, after last night's thunderstorm. The storm also left thousands of homes without electricity and caused at least three dozen fires in the metropolitan area.
Carl Lynn
Rain
02-28-1968 (cutline): Richmonders walk in early morning rain. Snow may arrive tonight, the weatherman reported.
Staff photo
Rain
07-10-1970 (cutline): Flash flood on the Boulevard at Forest Hill Avenue slows down traffic early today. Several Richmond streets were covered with water today and yesterday as a result of heavy rains.
Carl Lynn
Rain
07-28-1969: Rainy day scene at the corner of 4th and Grace streets.
Don Long
Rain
11-29-1963 (cutline): Pelted by heavy rain, a group of Richmonders waits at bus stop. This scene--Which was duplicated across the city today--Is on Forest Hill Ave.
Staff Photo