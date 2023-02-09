There has been a lot of talk lately about greater parental involvement in education. As a career educator who spent 38 years in the classroom, I couldn’t agree more – within reason. The ways parents can positively impact their child’s education include taking an active interest in their school day, monitoring diet and sleep habits, attending back to school night to meet your child’s teachers, and most importantly, communication. In a typical class, your child is one of 25 students. The teacher always wants to know of any issue impacting your child’s learning. Communication works both ways. When I had an issue with a child, I would contact the parent. I cannot tell you how many classroom distractions were nipped in the bud with parental support. Parents and teachers trusting each other and working together in this way ensures the child’s success.