Worker exploitation worsens housing crisis

For the past several months there has been a lot of discussion and hand-wringing over the lack of "affordable housing.” There are two aspects of the conversation that intrigue me.

Apparently, the city of Richmond is expected to solve the problem on its own. The surrounding counties are, most of the time, exempt from criticism or expectations for reasons that escape me. The issue is one that affects the entire metropolitan region and it is time for us all to recognize that and set our expectations for the counties accordingly. The surrounding counties have as much responsibility and a lot more resources to address the problem and should be held accountable.

There are thousands of people in Richmond and the surrounding counties living in housing that they can afford. They are all earning a living wage and more — in many cases much more. The need for "affordable housing" is acute only because so many employers refuse to pay many of their employees a living wage so that they can afford the necessities of life, especially a decent place to live.

For some reason we accept the immorality of exploiting workers by requiring them to work for pay that does not allow them to afford the basic necessities of life, while the owners and managers accumulate wealth. There is simply not enough money within the current tax structure or the local nonprofit community to solve the problem. Meanwhile, we chastise the government for failing to offset the low wages paid by the employers through housing subsidies and other benefits.

When the government subsidizes those working for low ages through benefits, they (we) are actually subsidizing the employers who get away with paying low wages and accumulating wealth.

Adrian Luxmoore.

Richmond.