For the past several months there has been a lot of discussion and hand-wringing over the lack of "affordable housing.” There are two aspects of the conversation that intrigue me.
Apparently, the city of Richmond is expected to solve the problem on its own. The surrounding counties are, most of the time, exempt from criticism or expectations for reasons that escape me. The issue is one that affects the entire metropolitan region and it is time for us all to recognize that and set our expectations for the counties accordingly. The surrounding counties have as much responsibility and a lot more resources to address the problem and should be held accountable.
There are thousands of people in Richmond and the surrounding counties living in housing that they can afford. They are all earning a living wage and more — in many cases much more. The need for "affordable housing" is acute only because so many employers refuse to pay many of their employees a living wage so that they can afford the necessities of life, especially a decent place to live.
For some reason we accept the immorality of exploiting workers by requiring them to work for pay that does not allow them to afford the basic necessities of life, while the owners and managers accumulate wealth. There is simply not enough money within the current tax structure or the local nonprofit community to solve the problem. Meanwhile, we chastise the government for failing to offset the low wages paid by the employers through housing subsidies and other benefits.
When the government subsidizes those working for low ages through benefits, they (we) are actually subsidizing the employers who get away with paying low wages and accumulating wealth.
05-23-1947 (cutline): Traffic bottleneck on Belvidere--Belvidere Street between Cary and Broad is one of Richmond's worst bottlenecks. At Cary, the street narrows from 56 to 36 feet in width, as shown in the picture.
04-26-1951 (cutline): Belvidere Bottleneck--Traffic conflicts along Belvidere Street and intersecting East-West arteries would be eliminated by the proposed expressway's central grad separation section from Broad to Idlewood, just west of Madison Street. The Madison and northern sections could be completed by 1956.
This January 1953 image shows houses on Belvidere Street in Richmond, as seen near Rowe Street, which were to be taken by the city for a proposed war memorial. The row formed the western boundary of a block that city officials were preparing to acquire. The Virginia War Memorial was dedicated in February 1956.
In February 1948, the intersection of Cary and Belvidere streets showed the effects of 20 days with snow on the ground. All around the city, streets had been damaged by the lingering snow and freezing temperatures, and a survey was finding that the cost of road repairs was likely to exceed the cost of snow removal. Intersection of Cary and Belvidere broken up by traffic and snow.
Staff photo
12-16-1958 (cutline): General view of Belvidere St. ceremonies as Charles G. McKimmie addresses crowd for a ceremony.
Staff photo
1957: Tied for second, Belvidere St. and Idlewood Ave., with 18 accidents.
Staff photo
Staff photo
Times-Dispatch
