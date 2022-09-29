Letter: World War II statues a bad idea for Monument Avenue

World War II statues a bad idea for Monument Avenue

I am strongly opposed to Ian X Berry’s proposal for World War II monuments to replace those to famous Confederate figures on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. While I don’t question the valor of the three men Berry seeks to honor, I would urge a different approach. At this inflection point in the evolution of our city’s most famous avenue, I would like to see us, first of all, proceed with the current plan to landscape the areas in question, and then pause to contemplate a variety of possibilities going forward. Before we rush in to replace statue with statue, let us consider paying tribute to concepts rather than specific individuals or military conflicts. There are many examples of poignant memorials that use the power of design to marry aesthetics with meaning to convey ideas that are timeless and universal. We have the opportunity to reach farther and lift higher with these spaces.