Worried about cashless ballpark? Don’t buy anything

Regarding the Richmond Flying Squirrels going cashless [“Cashless Richmond ballpark a homerun or an error?” March 1], nice job by Michael Paul Williams injecting race into a nonracial story. Anyway, for those plastic-challenged who do manage to get inside the stadium (maybe someone else purchases the ticket on their behalf?), the solution is simple: don’t buy anything. No caps, no T-shirts, no plush toys. There are no necessities of life sold at The Diamond. Eat before you go. The game shouldn’t last more than three hours, maybe even less with the pitch clock.

At another venue recently, I was forced to buy an $8 burger because I planned poorly and didn’t eat beforehand. Sadly, I learned at the register that this venue, too, was cashless. I had trouble figuring out how to use the card machine. I don’t see how this was supposed to be any faster than my simply giving them $8 in bills. At least I used the fountain instead of paying $4 for water.

My main issue with paying with plastic is it raises the prices for all, including those of us who would like to pay with cash.

David J. Kupstas.

Henrico.