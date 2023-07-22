As I read another article about banning books in school and public libraries in my morning Richmond Times-Dispatch, I suddenly had an epiphany. Wait a minute, I thought, there is a solution to this dilemma: Parents who object to certain library books should simply tell their children not to read them. In the meantime, I would prefer that the book banners not be allowed to dictate to my children (and grandchildren) which books they may not or may not read by excluding books that, in their opinion, are offensive.