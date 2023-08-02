Would a casino do more harm than good?

Casino advocates are promising Richmond voters the moon this year because they plan to profit more than we will. A casino is a for-profit business, not a charity or foundation. Since Richmond is committed to a balanced budget, the city’s share of profits would become extra spending money.

How long will profits go to schools, jobs and green space? If allowed, might Richmond officials become dependent on that extra money and addicted themselves? Gambling is a predatory business. In order to make huge profits here, will the casino become our top tourist draw?

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that major casino chains nationwide are reducing their payouts and taking other steps to limit the amount one can win. The odds of winning will be in the casino’s favor. Should you win, your winnings will be taxed at federal and local levels.

Numerous cities nationwide have casinos now; if approved, Richmond would be one of many.

If Richmond had a casino, would it dilute whatever benefit other casinos might bring to more budget-challenged cities like Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth?

It’s harder now for people to afford a good life. It takes everything to buy a nice home, car and raise and educate kids and prepare for retirement. Why make it easier to take their money and risk it?

A sister southern city, New Orleans, legalized gambling in the 1990s, approving almost the same sales pitch we hear now. New Orleans learned a hard lesson, though. After getting their foot in the door, casino owners got lawmakers to expand games of chance and relax their rules.

Virginia legalized gambling long ago. Do we have any boundaries? Will a vote to allow bets on dog fighting be next?

Cathy Danford.