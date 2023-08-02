Wythe alum looks forward to new school
I recently attended the groundbreaking ceremonies of the soon-to-be Richmond High School for the Arts held on the South Side of Richmond at the old George Wythe High School.
Many alumni, current students and city officials gathered at the amphitheater to hear several speakers share thoughts on the impact the new school will have for future generations.
George Wythe opened its doors back in September, 1960, and has served aspiring students for many years,
The culture of George Wythe has always been about great expectations. The winning sports teams, academics, music and arts programs and success stories of the many alumni bear witness to the lessons we learned as students.
Realizing the current facility had seen its better days, The Wythe Can't Wait Movement challenged the deteriorating conditions of the facility. After many spirited discussions, much deliberation and a meeting of the minds, the project to build a new school came to fruition.
The new school for the arts will allow the future generations to continue competing, locally, regionally, nationally and globally in a new state-of-the-art facility.
As a proud alumni, I look forward to seeing the new facility and watching the Bulldog teams continue their winning ways.
To quote the visionary singer, Sam Cooke, "It's been a long, a long time coming, but I know a change is gon' come. Oh yes it will."
