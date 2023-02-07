Yes, teachers need to be heard

Despite my wife Kim’s words of encouragement in continuing to submit letters to the editor in spite of mine not always being considered publication worthy, it wasn't until reading an online editor letter from Nov. 20 expressing the writer's sadness that a local newspaper decided to "no longer print letters" that I shelved my prosaic mood to comment on the Jan. 28 editorial, “The lesson after Richneck: Teachers need to be heard,” written by Michael Paul Williams.

Although not being a fan of his, the first sentence: "The unheeded warnings before a teacher was shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News played out like a bad horror movie," had me wanting more.

Because of how my elementary and high school life was affected by a dysfunctional upbringing, I was particularly touched by his paragraph: “We dump our familial and societal violence, trauma and dysfunction in their classrooms and hope for the best, if we bother to care at all." While “turning to jails and prisons when it doesn't work out.” And ending with “the mouthing of platitudes on mental health… wash, rinse, repeat."

Even before reading his editorial, the news reports that faculty members had approached school administrators with concerns about this 6-year-old adolescent supposedly having a weapon — concerns that were dismissed — I started to wonder if those relationships between subordinates and managers nowadays mirror subservient and overseer roles from yesteryear.

And that's my reason in borrowing the last sentence from his editorial to close this letter: "The lesson after Richneck should be as obvious as those warnings: When teachers speak, they need to be heard." Perhaps Richneck Elementary's gun violence could have been averted altogether.

Rick Knight.

Henrico.