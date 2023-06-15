Youngkin assessment of Trump ‘falls short’

Our governor has decried the indictment of Donald Trump as the result of a “two-tiered justice system” and as “politically motivated.” He is joined in that assessment by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a large number, if not the majority, of Republicans.

But that assessment falls short of addressing an issue that is at least equally important. If one concedes (for the sake of argument) that they are correct, what exactly does that mean? Do we say “Yep. Politically motivated. Let’s just drop the indictment.” If that were done, are we supposed to ignore the evidence that has been compiled?

Ideally, they might follow the more courageous examples set by Nikki Haley and Chris Christie, both of whom have publicly expressed their dismay after being made aware of the evidence. Apparently, the governors of Virginia and Florida are trying (perhaps for their own political reasons?) to shift the focus away from the misdeeds of Donald Trump in hopes of not alienating his MAGA followers and inheriting that group if Trump’s campaign falters. I would like to see these two men clearly state their opinions on the real issue; the evidence presented in the indictment.

Tom Lawrence.

Glen Allen.