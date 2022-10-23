 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Youngkin campaign appearances a concern

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Youngkin appearances a concern 

Pictured on national television is Gov. Youngkin out-of-state campaigning for Kerri Lake, an outspoken election denier. She maintains that Trump won the election, and there is Youngkin standing right beside her. When questioned, he states he can campaign for people with whom he disagrees. He disagrees about free and fair elections that are the foundation of our country? 

Analie Rademaker.

Midlothian.

 

