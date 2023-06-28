Youngkin chooses corporations over people

A couple of weeks ago, under skies turned orange by Canadian wildfires, I attended a protest at the state Air Pollution Control Board meeting in Richmond alongside other chapter members of Virginia Organizing, a statewide grassroots organization.

Virginians gathered from across the state to tell the board and Gov. Glenn Youngkin that we want to keep Virginia in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, passed by the General Assembly in 2020, that set up a marketplace for electricity producers to trade carbon emissions allowances. Proceeds from these allowance auctions go back to the states to prepare for and offset flooding and to weatherize homes for energy efficiency. Since 2021, Virginia has received $589 million that is going toward saving property values in areas of recurrent flooding and lowering utility bills for about 130,000 households.

Echoing Dominion Energy’s claim that forcing corporations to buy emissions allowances raises electricity prices, Gov. Youngkin tried but couldn’t get the General Assembly to overturn the law (he issued an executive order directing the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to evaluate and withdraw the state from RGGI in January 2022).

We know why electricity prices are high in Virginia. It is because Dominion keeps avoiding serious attempts at regulation by donating tons of money to politicians like Youngkin. The governor’s violation of the law and flimsy excuses for helping his corporate benefactors are on full display. A majority of Virginians want to stay in RGGI, and our legislators’ votes reflect that fact. Gov. Youngkin needs to stop his shenanigans immediately and do the people’s — not the corporations’ — will.

Ladelle McWhorter.