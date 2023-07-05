Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttled the joint venture between Ford and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. because he did not want Virginia to support the "Chinese Communist Party." Of course, the $3.5 billion project is now going ahead in Michigan. It should be noted that candidate Youngkin accepted $10,000 from Smithfield Foods, owned by China-based WH Group, as well as $30,000 from Smithfield for his inauguration! Obviously, what's unacceptable for the workers and families of Pittsylvania, as well as the entire commonwealth, is okay when it's for Youngkin's personal gain. How hypocritical is that? And how sad for the citizens of the commonwealth who lost the opportunity for jobs, all because of Youngkin's baseless political grandstanding.