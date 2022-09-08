Letter: Youngkin is improving education in Virginia

Youngkin is improving education in Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The governor of Virginia is making great changes in the education system, especially the toll free number to let him know if teachers or schools resist the good changes. I'm glad to see teaching is going back to the three Rs — reading, writing, arithmetic — away from the indoctrination, indoctrination, indoctrination.

Also, there's allowing parents to be a part of the educational system and away from the National Education Association, which has been running the show with no parental participation. There are a lot of good teachers not in or being brainwashed by the NEA, but too many teachers still drinking the lemonade!

Government should empower parents to make their own education choices with respect to curricula that the schools should teach, values to be taught, and where children should go to school.

Mark Cernack.