Letter: 'Youngkin is to be commended for beginning to bring sanity to transgender policies'

Youngkin is starting to 'bring sanity to transgender policies'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One can only applaud Irene Matthieu’s concern for her transgender patients (“My patients deserve better than Youngkin’s policies”). However, to protect them, she takes aim at the wrong target. Gov. Youngkin is to be commended for beginning to bring sanity to transgender policies. Indeed, parents need to be a part of the difficult decisions faced by their children who display symptoms of gender dysphoria.

However, both patients and parents need something more: physicians and members of the medical/therapeutic community whom they can trust to give them a thorough diagnosis, accurate medical information, and appropriate treatment options in addition to gender transitioning — just as they would receive for any other medical/psychological condition.

Instead, what they are receiving is in most cases ideology rather than science. Those who practice “gender-affirming care” insist that any child who identifies as transgender must be offered the full range of transitioning interventions -- new names, new pronouns, access to the gender-specific facilities of their choice, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone therapy, and finally gender reassignment surgery. All of this is given without testing, without evaluation, and without a treatment plan that addresses the child’s unique set of issues and challenges. What is worse, the deep concern that many parents feel about these measures is met with the threat that failure to authorize them and to fully embrace their child’s chosen identity will increase the likelihood that the child will commit suicide.

Parents and their children deserve and need better help than this. Until parents receive it, they will not be able to adequately exercise their rights as parents. Until children receive it, they will be encouraged by “transgender influencers,” teachers, and the medical/therapeutic community to make irreversible, life-altering decisions that may not be in their best interest, based solely on self-diagnosis.

Robert Holyer.