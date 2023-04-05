It is rarely, if ever, prudent for an attorney to predict publicly the outcome of criminal charges before the charges and supporting evidence are known, but Virginia’s attorney general, Jason Miyares, has done just that. Five full days before the Trump New York Indictment was due to be released, both Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Miyares jumped to Trump’s defense, secure in their want of knowledge that he was but a victim of an aggressive prosecutor. Perhaps Tuesday’s release of the indictment will be their “should have looked before we leaped” moment.