Letter: Youngkin plan doesn't account for disagreeing parents

Who breaks the tie?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Youngkin administration's regulation handing over control of transgender children's treatment at school to their parents does not, so far as I can tell, anticipate that parents might ever disagree with one another.

If, for example, one parent wishes to honor the child's trans identity while the other considers it an abomination, what will happen to the child at school? How will the parents' views be collected so as to prevent intimidation or threats of violence within the family from silencing one of the parents? And if parents are divided, the rule seems to say that the school breaks the tie by siding with the anti-LGBTQ position.

But if the parents disagree with each other, why shouldn't the child, rather than Glen Youngkin, be the one who gets to break the tie? Why should Gov. Youngkin step into family disputes by saying that at the end of the day, Virginia, not the family members, gets the last word?

In practice, "Let the parents decide" will sometimes in fact mean, "Let the Youngkin administration decide."

Thomas Peyser.