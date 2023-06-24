Youngkin right to criticize Trump indictment

The letter in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on June 15 entitled, “Youngkin assessment of Trump ‘falls short’’’ by Tom Lawrence does indeed fall short. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s criticizing the indictment of former President Donald Trump for the egregious mishandling of classified material was “spot on.”

Lawrence postulated the question of what should be done about Trump’s supposed misdeed if he is not held accountable? Ignore it? Well, why not? Hillary Clinton was found to have done far worse and yet was given nothing in penalty. Sandy Berger, former President Bill Clinton’s national security adviser, was found to have stuffed classified material down his pants while attempting to remove it from a secure facility. Berger pled guilty and was sentenced to community service and probation. These and other episodes of mishandling by high government officials have largely been ignored.

Why Trump? This brings home the indisputable fact that we now have a two-tiered system of justice in this banana republic. I will not be holding my breath on any such indictment of President Joe Biden for his mishandling deeds going back decades. Gov. Youngkin has, in my opinion, done a great service in speaking out about this travesty of injustice. No one is above the law, says Mr. Garland, except Democrats.

Andrew Brantley.

Williamsburg.