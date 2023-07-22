Youngkin right to send troops to Texas

Perhaps Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, has a different definition of failure or he is in denial of the Biden administration's and the Democrats’ lack of leadership. They are falling behind in leading the country to the standard of a good America and failing in securing the southern border.

Sen. Surovell’s tweet regarding Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to send Virginia National Guard troops to Texas could not be more disingenuous. Obviously, when it comes to securing the U.S-Mexico border, Democrats always oppose. "Our VA National Guard troops shouldn’t be used to further presidential ambitions,” Surovell tweeted.

Apparently, Sen. Surovell does not see securing the U.S border as a part of protecting the nation, which is everyone’s obligation. As an American citizen, I took the oath during my citizenship ceremony to protect the United States of America whenever and wherever it requires. Unfortunately, Sen. Surovell does not perceive the deployment of Virginia National Guard troops to assist in securing the southern borders as a patriotic mission.

However, despite the fact that Gov. Youngkin has yet to decide whether to run for president, Sen. Surovell could not hide his fear as he revealed his mental rigidity in the tweet ("officially jumped the shark"). In fact, Gov. Youngkin has a good record of accomplishment in Virginia, which earned him popularity among the people, and this is what puts fear in Virginia's Democrats.

Sen. Surovell ought to be more aware of the disaster at the southern border and understand that securing the border is important for national security.

Obviously, the federal government’s deficiency to contain the situation and secure the U.S-Mexico border has compelled Gov. Youngkin to respond and deploy the Virginia National Guard to Texas, which showed his concern for U.S security and the American people.

Serwan Zangana.

Roanoke.