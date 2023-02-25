Youngkin’s political ambition hurting Va.

Well, Virginia, look what we have done. Glenn Youngkin is no governor, he's a presidential candidate who doesn't give a hoot about this state.

He is a former corporate raider who traded thousands of U.S. jobs so he could pocket millions. Our economic relationship with China is extremely complex and all this posturing by politicians is just dealing with the symptoms of a very significant area of concern.

Now, this "commie" hatred – straight out of my grade-school years when we called any kid we didn't like a "commie" – he trashed a terrific economic development prospect, Ford Motor Co.’s $3.5 billion EV plant, for one of the poorest, neediest areas of the state. Ford basically would have used licensed technology from China, which would have had no other stake. Once again, Youngkin has enhanced his own ego and pockets at the expense of working people – in this case, unemployed people who need good jobs – who deserve better.

Why isn't he going after Smithfield Foods? A company from communist China actually owns it. Guess he figures bringing home the bacon – and ham and pork chops – gives 'em a free pass.

Kenneth Sosinsky.

Richmond.