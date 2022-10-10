 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Youngkin should address marijuana convictions

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

I would like to encourage Gov. Youngkin promptly to consider President Biden’s humane pardon of felons previously convicted under federal marijuana laws. Notwithstanding the inherent moral issues, it is an absolute abomination that young men and women sit in Virginia state detention for nothing more than possession of cannabis for personal use, while out-of-state cannabis behemoths are profiting from the long-awaited legalization of state marijuana laws. It is also an abysmal failure of the system to have Virginia residents availing themselves of benefits while that same young person sits in prison. Heck, a lot of those imprisoned folks might represent attractive entry-level employees for the hoped-for burgeoning cannabis business in Virginia. One could even argue that they are owed a place in that new field of endeavor.

And that’s before you even get to the disparity in the treatment of Black and brown people.

Now, as to that disparity. I remember the old penitentiary on Cary Street Road well. I suspect that the residue of a well-entrenched Jim Crow lived there for quite a while. And the well-entrenched residue would reveal a Black and brown face on any group that came out of that old penitentiary mindset. Perhaps, but then memories fade.

In any event, statistics tell the story of Virginia’s complicity in continued, perfectly legal, but morally reprehensible, treatment of Virginia’s minorities.

Gov. Youngkin should address these irreconcilable conflicts by following the federal example.

Thomas S. Inman.

Purcellville.