Letter: Youngkin should address marijuana convictions

Youngkin should address marijuana convictions

I would like to encourage Gov. Youngkin promptly to consider President Biden’s humane pardon of felons previously convicted under federal marijuana laws. Notwithstanding the inherent moral issues, it is an absolute abomination that young men and women sit in Virginia state detention for nothing more than possession of cannabis for personal use, while out-of-state cannabis behemoths are profiting from the long-awaited legalization of state marijuana laws. It is also an abysmal failure of the system to have Virginia residents availing themselves of benefits while that same young person sits in prison. Heck, a lot of those imprisoned folks might represent attractive entry-level employees for the hoped-for burgeoning cannabis business in Virginia. One could even argue that they are owed a place in that new field of endeavor.