Letter: Youngkin should apologize for Pelosi comments

As a retired career state employee, it was my privilege to observe the character and demeanor of the 13 previous governors of the commonwealth. I disagreed strongly with a number of policies those governors – both Democrats and Republicans – espoused. But never once in my 32-year career was I deeply embarrassed by a governor of my state. Until last week. Youngkin's utterly crass, distasteful, sarcastic quips regarding the violent attack on the husband of the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives were reprehensible. His comments were reported throughout the country and engendered rebukes, even from his own party members. Whether he said it offhand, as a joke, or to gin up the crowd, he has embarrassed himself, the office of the governor and the commonwealth. His character has been unmasked, and it is weak. Neither Virginia nor the country benefits from such examples of incivility and I call on the governor to issue a formal letter of apology to the Pelosis, and to all Virginians.

Kathy Mays Coleman.

Richmond.