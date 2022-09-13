 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Youngkin should reconsider Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative stance

  • 0

Youngkin should reconsider Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative stance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For our illustrious ill-informed governor to pull Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is typical of our present and my former political party. He is acting just as an ostrich would with his head stuck into the ground ignoring reality around him.

Does he not see the climate destruction occurring all around our country?

Russell Carter.

Fredericksburg.