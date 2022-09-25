Letter: Youngkin strangely quiet about Dominion rate hike

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Questioning our spending priorities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Youngkin is strangely quiet about Dominion's $14.93 average rate hike to cover the increased cost of natural gas and coal — about five times the cost of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative that he seeks to overturn as an unnecessary expense.

But RGGI will actually reduce our dependence on fossil fuels by boosting investments in wind and solar. Unlike electricity powered by gas and oil, wind and solar energy costs are generally fixed because there are no fuel costs. At the same time, RGGI generates revenues used to address sea level rise and flooding and to invest in efficiency, lowering the cost of utilities for the poor.

It would appear that the governor's opposition to RGGI is not based on economics or science, but rather on some crass political calculation that makes sense only to his base.

Glen Besa.