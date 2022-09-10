Letter: Youngkin too often a target

Youngkin too often a target

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Jeff E. Shapiro's favorite dart boards have Gov. Glenn Youngkin's face on them. They must be hanging in every room he attends, ready for the next stream of angry darts.

One of Jeff's latest darts criticizes the governor for his choice of an appointee to the UVA governing board who, as a student 52 years ago, organized a campus talk by a Nobel Prize-winning winning geneticist who discussed the variance in mean IQ scores for different ethic groups. Jeff found this very disturbing, even though it happened in the '70s long before cancel culture had lifted its woke head.

Jeff must have had some psychiatric training as he plumbs the thoughts and intentions of politicians based on his observations of their actions and words. "Thus, George Washington as father of our country is for Youngkin, an absolute truth that is reassuring for his main audience: people who think as he does."

I suspect most Americans share this belief regardless of their politics. Yes, Washington did own slaves (eventually freed) as most Southern leaders did, but his military leadership was a key factor in our winning the Revolution. His unselfish presidency set an example for future leaders, and was a cornerstone in the evolution of this enviable country we have today.

Jeff doesn't approve of the governor and wife appearing on a "made-for-TV announcement of a plan to aid impoverished, heavily Black Petersburg." What's wrong with that? It would seem to send a very positive message to the many disadvantaged people in that area that help is on the way. Wonder if governors Kaine or McAuliffe would have been there?

Jeff Shapiro is a talented writer with an encyclopedic knowledge of Virginia's political history. Sorry his political glass is so often half-empty. If Glenn Yougkin walked on water, Jeff would explain it away as his inability to swim.

Lift your sights, or rather balance them, Jeff. You can do better.

Rives Hardy.