Letter: Youngkin transgender policy is harmful

Youngkin transgender policy is harmful

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Clearly, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration have little or no knowledge of the daily struggles faced by transgender, nonbinary and intersex youth and children. Sadly, the ignorance displayed by the Commonwealth's administrative branch has resulted in a complete lack of empathy for this vulnerable demographic.

Unlike other marginalized groups (based on such factors as race, religion and national origin), sexual and gender minority students often don't have advocates at home. In fact, many of them live in abject terror of being outed to their parents/guardians, and with good reason. Although roughly 10% of the general population, LGBTI-identified youth constitute 40% of homeless minor children.

Is the Youngkin administration prepared to meet the material needs of those students rendered homeless by their misguided education policies? It should be remembered that a major selling point of same gender marriage among fiscal conservatives is the financial security it offers to minor children being raised by such couples, children who might otherwise end up as wards of the state. Recognition and fostering of sexual and gender minority families is clearly a matter of concern for the state.

The timing of this abomination seems extremely vindictive, considering the following significant upcoming dates. Intersex Awareness Day (Oct. 26) and the Transgender Day of Remembrance (Nov. 20) are observed in the coming weeks. Gov. Youngkin's education policies seem as oppressive as former president Donald Trump's ill-advised Title IX ruling of 2017, timed to mar the Day of Transgender Visibility (March 31).

An additional concern is students' participation in sports being determined based on biological sex. Such a ruling is a direct and unprovoked assault on intersex children and youth, since their gender remains unrecognized under current demographic criteria. What greater trauma can someone be subjected to than to have one's identity regarded as non-existent?

Kenneth C. Decker.