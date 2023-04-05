Youngkin's attack on Trump prosecutor 'unfounded'
The negative comments of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other GOP leaders about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are disheartening. To accuse Bragg of indicting Trump on a manufactured basis for pure political gain and eroding further faith in the system is an unfounded accusation.
As we know, the DA was not the sole deciding figure in the decision to indict. This case has gone through a multiyear, extensive investigation process by numerous prosecutors, the findings of which culminated in the Supreme Court’s decision that there was sufficient cause for indictment.
In my opinion, it is not the action of the DA that erodes further faith in the system, but rather these pejorative comments by our governor, which contribute to furthering harmful, conspiracy attitudes toward our justice system. What Youngkin accuses Bragg of seems rather to be what he is guilty of.
Wayne Swatlowski.
Richmond.
