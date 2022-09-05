Letter: Youngkin's education plan a concern

It took real hutzpah for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to show up for photo ops at recent Richmond Public Schools events associated with teaching awards and the opening of the new school year.

His support for public education in Virginia, especially for struggling urban schools like those in Richmond, is a mile wide, but only an inch deep, as he works to divert badly needed public education funds to so-called lab schools. These schools will operate in competition with local public schools, which are the only realistic choice for most families, and I assume they will be required to have the kind of sanitized curricula the governor prefers, with no discussion of historical topics or current issues that could be controversial or divisive.