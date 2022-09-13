Letter: Youngkin's lack of concern on climate change is troubling

Youngkin's moderate mask comes off

Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned as a moderate. When he was elected, I hoped that he would show himself to be just that. My hope is dead. I first became concerned when he attempted to make Andrew Wheeler secretary of natural resources of Virginia. That botched appointment would have been laughable, if not so sad. Now he wants to pull out of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, with the purported purpose of saving customers $2.39 per month. Whoop-de-doo.

He really just wants to placate big business. Businessmen always want to externalize costs on to the environment, because it makes them richer. They give enormous contributions to candidates, like Youngkin, who will allow them to pollute with impunity. Democrats, moderates, and many Republicans agree that we must do better at protecting the planet. After a hundred years of raping it mercilessly, the time for reparation is here. We have seen what is happening in Pakistan and Jackson, Mississippi. Both of those calamities were caused by climate change. Apparently, the governor does not care. That makes him anything but moderate.