In a recent Times-Dispatch story [“RPS student dead after Friday shooting,” March 12], Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young placed significant accountability for the recent gun-related death of an RPS student on “elected leaders who are tying the hands of teachers behind their backs” in terms of student discipline.
Young has a legitimate, albeit incomplete point relative to the actual breadth of this issue. Youth gun violence won’t be solved by simply increasing school suspensions and expulsions. This is a problem, a crisis if you will, that requires a comprehensive approach.
Real solutions include intensified and much earlier intervention with students who are struggling academically. These are the students who often become discipline problems in school and frequently get into legal trouble in the community.
Further, when disruptive students are removed from classrooms and schools, there needs to be a much wider array of alternative educational settings. Suspending or expelling a student, while very necessary at times, neither changes behavior nor solves the larger factors involved. It’s hard to understand how putting an already troubled kid on the street will turn out well.
Finally, there needs to be an intensive focus on gang prevention, which will necessitate broad and sustained programming. Unfortunately, there is a reticence among many community leaders to acknowledge that gang involvement is often directly or indirectly related to gun violence involving young people. The impact of gangs must be directly confronted.
Youth gun violence is a complex issue that defies simple answers.
05-21-1978 (cutline): The Bannerman Family Cloggers and Friends were among the groups that performed yesterday at Heritage Day, a celebration of national and cultural traditions found among Richmond area residents.
11-10-1975 (cutline): Responding to words of the caller, dancers take to the floor during the Richmond Square-Round Dance Federations festival at the Hotel John Marshall. The dance lasted nearly all day Saturday.
08-25-1977 (cutline): Discos unroll sidewalks, turn on city's night lights.
10-13-1975 (cutline): Boys and Girls Line up at Town and Country cotillion to learn dance step fom James Lowell.
12-17-1976: Babette Gerwin and Michael Lewis dance together.
02-12-1975 (cutline): Dancers rehearse for the basket dance which comes from the Congo. While women do their laundry, men in the background will try to lure them away.
08-29-1978 (cutline): Lauren (left) and Lisa Scot dance Ghillie Callum. Ancient Scottish sword dance is one of their favorites.
09-08-1969 (cutline): Square dancing swings partners into '69-70 Club Whirl.
