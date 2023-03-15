Youth gun violence defies simple answers

In a recent Times-Dispatch story [“RPS student dead after Friday shooting,” March 12], Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young placed significant accountability for the recent gun-related death of an RPS student on “elected leaders who are tying the hands of teachers behind their backs” in terms of student discipline.

Young has a legitimate, albeit incomplete point relative to the actual breadth of this issue. Youth gun violence won’t be solved by simply increasing school suspensions and expulsions. This is a problem, a crisis if you will, that requires a comprehensive approach.

Real solutions include intensified and much earlier intervention with students who are struggling academically. These are the students who often become discipline problems in school and frequently get into legal trouble in the community.

Further, when disruptive students are removed from classrooms and schools, there needs to be a much wider array of alternative educational settings. Suspending or expelling a student, while very necessary at times, neither changes behavior nor solves the larger factors involved. It’s hard to understand how putting an already troubled kid on the street will turn out well.

Finally, there needs to be an intensive focus on gang prevention, which will necessitate broad and sustained programming. Unfortunately, there is a reticence among many community leaders to acknowledge that gang involvement is often directly or indirectly related to gun violence involving young people. The impact of gangs must be directly confronted.

Youth gun violence is a complex issue that defies simple answers.

Frank Morgan.

Glen Allen.