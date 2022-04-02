 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters to the Editor April 3, 2022: No casino referendum

  • 0

No casino referendum

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond voters, via referendum in the fall of 2021, decided not to move forward with the construction of a casino.

This would have seemingly put the question to rest. However, city government officials now have proposed to hold another referendum to construct a casino, hoping to change the result. I take this move as a slap in the face to those who cast their votes last November.

I recall a referendum here in Richmond about 20 years ago that determined a switch in our form of governance. It resulted in a strong-mayor format rather than a city manager.

I wonder if it is possible to again add this question come next election whether we want to change our form of governance along with the casino referendum.

Jeff Cupps.

Richmond.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News