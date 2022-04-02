Letters to the Editor April 3, 2022: No casino referendum

No casino referendum

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond voters, via referendum in the fall of 2021, decided not to move forward with the construction of a casino.

This would have seemingly put the question to rest. However, city government officials now have proposed to hold another referendum to construct a casino, hoping to change the result. I take this move as a slap in the face to those who cast their votes last November.

I recall a referendum here in Richmond about 20 years ago that determined a switch in our form of governance. It resulted in a strong-mayor format rather than a city manager.

I wonder if it is possible to again add this question come next election whether we want to change our form of governance along with the casino referendum.

Jeff Cupps.