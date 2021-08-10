Letters to the Editor, Aug. 11, 2021, Wednesday

Place resources by need, not because of skin color
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Do not put license plate readers in minority neighborhoods. Do not put extra police in neighborhoods of color.
Put the resources where the crimes are. Put the resources where they can help the most. Put speed cameras up with big signs so people will slow down. But also put social workers in the areas to help those in need and put nonpolice people on the street to help the community and as a deterrent. But please do it because there is a need, not because of skin color.
Stuart Clayman.
Richmond.
Logical to use tech
aids where needed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The invented controversy about the police’s use of tools that keep all of us safe is utterly ridiculous. Who in heaven’s name wants to be a crime victim? Who wants to aid criminals? Do we want to be a Chicago?
Creating barriers that prevent police from protecting all citizens is contributing to our nationwide rising crime rate.
Most citizens are grateful for police protection and vigilance. If use of license tag identification helps police deter crime, it is a tool that should be supported and used. I expect that those who live or work in areas of high crime support the use of this technology. There always are going to be noisy people who oppose intelligent decisions for their own purposes. Let’s not defy logic.
Anne Hall.
Richmond.
Laud police as judge,
jury and executioner?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“Dirty Harry” was a very popular film series back in the 1970s that depicted a policeman who spent his days fighting crime, not taking any guff and dispensing justice. While that works in creating an exciting and engaging action movie, I can’t abide by it transferring over to the real world.
In an Aug. 7 Letter to the Editor, Rives Hardy seems to think that what America needs from its law enforcement officials are those who can act as a police officer, judge, jury and executioner. And it’s needed, he says, because our cities are unsafe with criminals running the streets, apparently.
When that happens, when our law enforcement officials take the law into their own hands, we wind up with people who are murdered or maimed because they aren’t trained to do that because it’s not their job. That’s when we move to a police state, like Russia or Belarus.
I’ve traveled to all of the cities he mentioned in his letter over the past few years and I find them delightful. Perhaps Hardy needs to visit them himself instead of buying into the propaganda of others to form his opinion.
Brian Keller.
Richmond.
Ban the travel ban
on vaccinated Europeans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Currently there is a travel ban to the U.S. for European citizens, whether they are vaccinated or not. However, Americans are free to travel to Europe and mingle as they please. Families and American citizens who are fully vaccinated and who have relatives in Europe are unable to see each other because of this ban. In my case, it would be cost prohibitive and impossible to secure enough vacation time to travel to Germany since I work as a registered nurse at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.
However, thousands of asylum-seekers are allowed into the country unvaccinated and with little follow-up. Where is the science behind this? What is the rationale for banning vaccinated family members from Europe to visit but allowing unvaccinated asylum-seekers from all over the world who are released into the country?
Family members are not tourists. We have been patient and willing to do what is right, but it appears that this is not what President Joe Biden’s administration honors. It is time to change this. It has been more than a year and a half and it has been too long. Families are hurting and we want to be reunited.
Andrea Steegmayer.
Richmond.
Voting: Ideal antidote
to election fraud claims
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Notwithstanding the dangers posed by the surging delta variant, COVID-19 is not the only contagion about which Virginians currently need be concerned. A voter suppression virus untethered to reality also appears to be establishing a foothold in the Old Dominion.
State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, is calling for a forensic audit of Virginia’s 2020 election results. Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin granted legitimacy to the recent election integrity summit at Liberty University by making a marquee appearance at that conclave of election fraud alarmists. Curiously, news media notably were barred from the event despite the organizers’ claims that their purpose is to assure honesty and transparency in our electoral processes.
The facts belie such high-minded assertions. There is no credible evidence to support the contention that elections in Virginia or elsewhere in this nation are routinely marred by fraud, mistake or malfeasance at levels likely to influence election outcomes. The goal of those who peddle false election fraud narratives is to suppress voter participation and dilute the power of popular majorities.
Republican election law expert Benjamin Ginsberg recently noted that “a party that’s increasingly old and white whose base is a diminishing share of the population is conjuring up charges of fraud to erect barriers to voting for people it fears won’t support its candidates.” That, in a nutshell, is the animating principle that fuels Republican election integrity campaigns nationwide.
Fortunately, Virginians have a vaccine for this political sophistry. We can turn out and vote in droves in November, and reject any candidate who by word or deed lends support to the notion that employing election integrity barriers to suppress lawful voter participation is acceptable in a free, democratic society. Voting remains the ideal antidote to “the big lie” of election fraud.
Mark Ailsworth.
Richmond.