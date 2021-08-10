Letters to the Editor, Aug. 11, 2021, Wednesday

Place resources by need, not because of skin color

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Do not put license plate readers in minority neighborhoods. Do not put extra police in neighborhoods of color.

Put the resources where the crimes are. Put the resources where they can help the most. Put speed cameras up with big signs so people will slow down. But also put social workers in the areas to help those in need and put nonpolice people on the street to help the community and as a deterrent. But please do it because there is a need, not because of skin color.

Stuart Clayman.

Richmond.

Logical to use tech

aids where needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The invented controversy about the police’s use of tools that keep all of us safe is utterly ridiculous. Who in heaven’s name wants to be a crime victim? Who wants to aid criminals? Do we want to be a Chicago?

Creating barriers that prevent police from protecting all citizens is contributing to our nationwide rising crime rate.