Letters to the Editor, Aug. 12, 2021 - Thursday

Two changes to bill might harm redistricting efforts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly allowed the constitutional amendment creating the bipartisan redistricting commission to pass initially because the GOP feared that the Democrats would win control in the upcoming election. If they retained control, they could have simply refused to pass the amendment the second time — thereby killing it. The Democrats did win control, the General Assembly did pass the amendment again and the voters ratified it in November 2020.
Many Democrat legislators opposed approving the amendment the second time it had to pass before ratification because of a couple of last-minute poison pills inserted in the amendment by the Republicans, designed to make the commission less independent. The first and most serious pill was including current legislators on the commission. The second was to permit two of the legislator members to kill a redistricting plan that might make their districts, or incumbent districts, more competitive.
The commissioners should recognize that the legislators on the commission represent districts that the Republicans gerrymandered in 2011. By factoring in the current legislative districts, the commission automatically destroys their credibility by starting with a map designed to provide Republican control of the Virginia General Assembly and the Virginia congressional delegation through 2021. They were remarkably effective, and only lost their majority when some of the districts had to be redrawn due to court decisions. Of course, there hasn’t been a Republican elected to a statewide office since 2009. They couldn’t gerrymander statewide offices.
The communities of interest in the districts drawn in 2011 were specifically drawn to support Republican interests. If the legislative districts are drawn in this year and next year considering the address of any current member of the General Assembly, the redistricting commission’s credibility will be compromised, and the voters who voted to end gerrymandering will have been deceived.
Robert Wilson.
Charlottesville.
Stronger ‘rights’ act? Improved air service?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the Spirit and American Airlines meltdowns over the past couple weeks have shown, the so-called Airline Passenger Bill of Rights is a joke. Although Spirit and American have made the headlines, several of the other carriers also have left thousands of travelers stranded in numerous airports citing nebulous operational issues.
Perhaps when the U.S. Congress returns from its summer vacation, hearings should be convened to address this summer’s air travel nightmare. At a minimum, the airlines’ CEOs should be forced to come forward to testify and show their faces to the American public.
If there were some serious teeth in protecting passengers’ rights, the airlines would get their act together.
John Kurec.
Williamsburg.
Money alone cannot fix school literacy problems
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to an Aug. 2 article in the RTD, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) is finally admitting that it is failing to provide students fundamental learning skills as they enter the school system. RPS describes it as a literacy crisis instead of calling it exactly what it is and why it exists, staff failures, poor instructional methods and incompetent leadership.
When did this literacy crisis begin? When was it recognized by the administration and what has been or is being done to address the problem? Unfortunately, again we see the superintendent suggesting his favorite response to all problems. Throw money at it and it will go away. He wants to commit $65 million to addressing the problem without identifying why it exist, outlining a plan to eradicate the causes, develop benchmarks, time tables, expected outcomes, total costs and other pertinent data. Did the Richmond School Board make a dreadful mistake by hiring a superintendent without any previous experience at that level? Did they make a more egregious mistake by renewing their original mistake? Two mistakes have already been made. Don’t make the third by wasting $65 million on a poorly conceived approach to problem solving.
William Payne.
Richmond.
Slave jail site sparks
recall of book set there
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest Benjamin Campbell’s excellent op-ed, “Richmond’s Massive Untold Story” in the Aug. 8 RTD Commentary section. For anyone who enjoys historical fiction, there is a riveting book carried in the Henrico library entitled “Yellow Wife” by Sadeqa Johnson. While the characters are fictional, the story takes place in Richmond and centers on Lumpkin’s Jail, which is renamed for the story but contains many factual details. One gets an all too realistic view of slavery from this novel.
Nancy K. Hall.
Henrico.