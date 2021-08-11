Letters to the Editor, Aug. 12, 2021 - Thursday

Money alone cannot fix school literacy problems

According to an Aug. 2 article in the RTD, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) is finally admitting that it is failing to provide students fundamental learning skills as they enter the school system. RPS describes it as a literacy crisis instead of calling it exactly what it is and why it exists, staff failures, poor instructional methods and incompetent leadership.

When did this literacy crisis begin? When was it recognized by the administration and what has been or is being done to address the problem? Unfortunately, again we see the superintendent suggesting his favorite response to all problems. Throw money at it and it will go away. He wants to commit $65 million to addressing the problem without identifying why it exist, outlining a plan to eradicate the causes, develop benchmarks, time tables, expected outcomes, total costs and other pertinent data. Did the Richmond School Board make a dreadful mistake by hiring a superintendent without any previous experience at that level? Did they make a more egregious mistake by renewing their original mistake? Two mistakes have already been made. Don’t make the third by wasting $65 million on a poorly conceived approach to problem solving.