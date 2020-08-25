Letters to the Editor: August 26, 2020

Editor’s note: Today’s Letters to the Editor contain submissions to the RTD about women’s suffrage from 1919 and 1920. While the letters have been edited for length, they have not been edited or updated for spelling, style or content.
Socialists, Bolshevista threaten country
To the Editor of The Times-Dispatch:
Sir, a long distance call was sent from Richmond [to] Massachusetts for an answer to “Mary P. Clarke, a suffragist,” who had said that woman suffrage was working “peacefully and normally” in most of the States.
This is what came back from Margaret P. Robinson, anti-suffragist, “chairman of Public Interests League of Massachusetts.” She warns the people of Virginia that the public interest of Virginia will be at stake when the women of Virginia get the vote. Why? Because (who would have thought it but an anti-suffragist?) they will become “traitors” and “overthrow the government,” “destroy the Constitution”: they will be “socialists.” “Bolshevista”; they will be in league with all the powers of darkness; they will be “unscrupulous and radical”: indeed, they are already a part of “the serious darkness now threatening our country.” Sad! But is it true?
Can you believe? Men of Virginia, are these your women? Are these your mothers, wives and sisters? No further comment is necessary in answer to this “public interests” lady.
A BELIEVER IN WOMANKIND.
Richmond.Oct. 10, 1919
Refute or endorse
tax on women voters
To the Editor of The Times-Dispatch:
Sir, your paper of Sunday, September 26 ... gives a letter from the treasurer of Mathews County, Virginia, G.E.T. Lan, of Port Haywood, Va., quoting the Virginia Constitution as requiring all voters to have paid their capitation tax “at least six months prior to election day,” which seems to prove the women’s vote in Virginia illegal in the coming November election.
As he further deduces an unstable position for Virginia in the electoral college, should women vote, in consequence of this requirement of the Constitution, I ask through your paper a prompt refutation of this premises, or else an [endorsement] of his statement.
NEW VOTER.
Richmond.Sept. 28, 1920
Mathews treasurer on women’s voting law
To the Editor of The Times-Dispatch:
Sir: In a recent [communication] to which you kindly gave space, I attempted to show that the Mapp Act of March 20, 1920, is in palpable violation of the Constitution, both of our State and nation. As the foundation for my criticism, I took the position — which I feel confident cannot be successfully controverted — that no authority resides in the General Assembly by a mere statutory enactment, to either modify or enlarge the express constitutional requirements of persons offering to register (and I here add, or to vote), and the women of the State who were 21 years old or over prior to February 1, 1919, could register (if at all this year) without the advance payment of the 1921 capitation tax exacted of the by the act just cited. In other words, that if they were not so eligible, then this fairy-wand act, with all its wondrous magic, was of itself impotent to bestow such privileges.
In order to vote, however, the Virginia Constitution imposes this explicit and additional qualification, namely: That all persons shall have paid their capitation taxes “at least six months prior to election day...”
The nineteenth amendment became effective on August 26, 1920, too late for any woman to have paid any State capitation taxes six months prior to election day. Is that Virginia’s fault? Is this State to be held accountable for the tardiness of Tennessee?
Has this State since August 26, 1920, through any department of its government, executive, legislative or judicial, denied or abridged the right of its citizens “on account of sex”? Therefore, first. No woman in Virginia will be eligible to vote on November 2, 1920. Second. Only those women in Virginia can lawfully vote in 1921 (gubernatorial election), who became twenty-one after either February 1, 1920 or February 1, 1921. Third. All women will be eligible to vote in the election of 1922.
And now, not in the slightest spirit of controversy, but with utmost courtesy and desiring solely to have clarified a lamentably befogged issue, I invite from the quarter, a friendly discussion of the questions I have raised — that any who differ with me may publicly point out wherein, if at all, my conclusions are at fault. And I solemnly warn my fellow Virginia Democrats that we are skating on thin ice (even if this is September temperature would indicate otherwise), for in the possible event that the majority of the popular vote cast in this State for the Democratic ticket on November 3, next, should not exceed the number of women voters participating in such election, then the selection of a Democratic President and Vice-President may yet be seriously placed in jeopardy and Virginia’s right to cast twelve votes in the next electoral college might properly be called in question, and that too, by a Republican Congress.
G. E. T. LANE.
Treasurer, Mathews County.Port Haywood.
Sept. 26, 1920