Letters to the Editor, Dec. 24, 2020: Christmas Eve over the years

Editor’s note: On this Christmas Eve, we offer you a sampling of some favorite Christmas letters from over the years.
The holidays are a great time to share a smile
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is celebration time, so smile.
Throughout the year, many of the world’s religions celebrate holiday seasons. While I’m probably the last one who should discuss world religions, it is my belief that each of these groups focuses on thankfulness and caring for one another during their holy seasons.
It also is my belief that a basic tenent of all religions, although it might be worded differently, is the axiom, “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”
Isn’t that a great premise for sharing warmth, caring and smiles at any time, especially during the holiday season?
F. Scott Fitzgerald said it this way: “It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light, it scattered the night and made the day worth living.”
Another kind heart quipped as he left us one morning, smiled, and said, “I leave you today with a smile. Enjoy it. Use it. Nurture it. Share it. Your smiles will light up your life and the lives of others.”
A saying attributed to an unknown author says, “I’ve never seen a smiling face that was not beautiful.”
Another anonymous source suggests that if you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.
So keep smiling and enjoy this holiday season.
Jim Knupp.
Hartfield.2018.
Christmas is about
the love we share
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My mother loved Christmas. Although we didn’t have much money, she always had gifts around the tree. She filled and hung stockings on our bedposts for my brothers and me, to which we would awaken on Christmas morning. She prepared traditional English holiday food and decorated everything in the splendor of this season.
She’d hang lights across the front of our little house, place ornaments on every flat surface and assemble her cardboard fireplace. Then she would put together our artificial tree, limb by limb, before adorning its branches with ornaments from bright bulbs to elves and snowflakes. She never forgot to place her intricately assembled English village scene under the tree — replete with cottages, a mirror representing a frozen pond, ice skaters, trees, horse-drawn carriages and a little church. Finally, she would top the tree with a golden star.
Many of these items I still have today (except for the fake fireplace that I grew to abhor, but she loved) and though she is long gone, I now reflect upon them fondly as a symbol of my childhood and hers. She grew up in England where the fireplace was the sole source of warmth and a place for family gathering in a war-torn Europe of the 1930s and 1940s. Times were tough, but Christmas was cherished every year as a time of joy and giving in a world where happiness and gifts were in hard supply.
I miss my mother dearly, but her spirit lives on, walking hand-in-hand with the true meaning of Christmas. That reminds me that it’s not the gifts that bring happiness. It is the love we give and are given on these most sacred of days that fills our hearts — whether stockings are filled or not.
Scott Hasty.
Richmond.2015.
Train show brought back magical memories
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Remember when Christmas was magical? Everyone seemed to smile and laugh more. The sights and sounds dazzled the senses. For those of us who grew up between the 1950s and mid-1970s, there was no greater thrill than to visit the windows of Miller & Rhoads.
Children of all ages would fog up the outside windows while mechanical toys danced and moved. Wonder and amazement filled that corner. With twinkles in their eyes and smiles on their faces, the magic of the season felt within reach. But alas, modernity ended Miller & Rhoads and its magic Christmas windows. Those days are long gone and we are poorer for that.
But old traditions can lead to new ones. After Thanksgiving, the Virginia Science Museum hosts a model train show. This year it was amazing: three large rooms filled with model trains of all sizes and shapes. Tiny towns set up with miniature locomotives making their way on small tracks. And as the trains moved along the tracks, tiny model people made their way around the small sets and interacted with the scenes. One had a moving carousel and Ferris wheel. Another had tiny people moving in a small train station.
I was transported back to when the magic Christmas windows existed. Laughter and wonder filled the three rooms. People were happy and smiling. And if you looked closely, you could see the twinkle in the eyes of all the children there, regardless of their ages.
William Munn.
Mechanicsville.2013.