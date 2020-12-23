Letters to the Editor, Dec. 24, 2020: Christmas Eve over the years

Many of these items I still have today (except for the fake fireplace that I grew to abhor, but she loved) and though she is long gone, I now reflect upon them fondly as a symbol of my childhood and hers. She grew up in England where the fireplace was the sole source of warmth and a place for family gathering in a war-torn Europe of the 1930s and 1940s. Times were tough, but Christmas was cherished every year as a time of joy and giving in a world where happiness and gifts were in hard supply.

I miss my mother dearly, but her spirit lives on, walking hand-in-hand with the true meaning of Christmas. That reminds me that it’s not the gifts that bring happiness. It is the love we give and are given on these most sacred of days that fills our hearts — whether stockings are filled or not.

Scott Hasty.

Richmond.2015.

Train show brought back magical memories

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Remember when Christmas was magical? Everyone seemed to smile and laugh more. The sights and sounds dazzled the senses. For those of us who grew up between the 1950s and mid-1970s, there was no greater thrill than to visit the windows of Miller & Rhoads.